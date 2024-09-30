Doug Pederson continues to offer constant hilarity for Texans fans
The Houston Texans are 3-1 after taking down the Jacksonville Jaguars and keeping them out of the win column. The Jaguars are 0-4 after falling to the Texans in Week 4 yet for some reason, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson doesn't feel he's in danger of losing his job.
More Texans news
Following the Texans' 24-20 win over Jacksonville, Pederson was asked about his job status and seemed a bit stunned by the question. Pederson responded, "That's kind of a strange question, but okay" and seemed caught off guard by that person delving into that topic.
Why would it be a strange question, Doug? Your team has underperformed dating back to last season and they're currently 0-4 and have lost nine of their last 10 games. After the Jaguars won the AFC South in 2022 and came from behind to beat the Chargers in the Wild Card round, Jacksonville was hyped up as the next juggernaut in the AFC but that never came to fruition.
Instead, the Jags fumbled a 6-2 start to the season to finish with a 9-8 record and missed the playoffs. Now they're 0-4 to start the 2024 season and it feels highly unlikely that they'll be a playoff contender when the dust is settled. So I ask again -- Why would Doug Pederson find this question shocking?
Texans fans can't help but laugh at Doug Pederson's latest comments
Meanwhile, Texans fans can sit back and enjoy watching the trainwreck that is the Jacksonville Jaguars. It did feel as though the Jags might be onto something when they had the rights to draft Trevor Lawrence first overall in 2021 and then hired Doug Pederson to take over the head coaching reigns in 2022 following a disastrous outing from Urban Meyer.
Pederson had led the Eagles to a Super Bowl title in just his second year at the helm so hiring him in Jacksonville was considered a home run. Well, fast forward to two years later and despite one strong year in 2022, the Jaguars have been a complete disappointment.
This is great news for the Texans, however, as it means the AFC South is theirs to lose. Texans fans were hoping their team didn't have a similar story arc as Jacksonville and so far, it appears they're not going down that same path. The Texans were hyped up in the offseason for good reason and their 3-1 record through four games shows that the hype was legit.
The hype for the Jaguars clearly was not legit.