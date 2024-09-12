C.J. Stroud gives rookie Caleb Williams perfect advice ahead of Week 2 meeting
The Houston Texans took care of business in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts to move to 1-0 on the year. In Week 2, the Texans will appear on Sunday Night Football for the first time of the C.J. Stroud era and they'll be hosting the Chicago Bears, who are also 1-0 on the year.
This match-up was likely picked because both teams have playoff potential and the more obvious reason is that it's going to pit Stroud, the second overall pick in last year's draft, against Caleb Williams, the number one overall pick in this year's draft.
Ahead of the highly anticipated match-up, Stroud offered some advice to Williams.
Stroud told Williams, "Just be yourself. You don't gotta try to make all the plays", which is pretty good advice. Stroud has one year of experience in the league and took the Texans from worst to first in their division so I'd say he knows what he's talking about.
C.J. Stroud gives Caleb Williams some friendly advice before Week 2 match-up
Stroud was in Williams' shoes not too long ago and the Bears would be thrilled if their first-round quarterback could replicate what Stroud did for the Texans in Year 1.
The biggest difference here is that no one expected the Texans to be any good during Stroud's rookie year. He and DeMeco Ryans helped flip the script in Houston and the Texans went on to win 10 games, earn the AFC South crown, and win a playoff game in their first year together.
The Bears, on the other hand, have gotten a ton of hype this offseason. Week 1 is a very small sample size but Williams did not look like the guy Bears fans were expecting, as he threw for under 100 yards. The Bears only won that game because their defense and special teams were dominant.
It's nice to see Stroud offer the rookie some words of wisdom but let's hope that when the Sunday night game rolls out, Williams has another rough week at the helm and the Texans cruise to victory.