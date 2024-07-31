Why Texans fans will have to wait to see CJ. Stroud vs. Caleb Williams
By Ryan Heckman
The anticipation is now almost more than fans can stand. The Houston Texans are set to kick off the 2024 NFL preseason in this year's Hall of Fame Game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night, and it will mark the official date we can all use the words, "football is back."
It is, indeed, almost back. The Hall of Fame Game will see the Texans honor former wide receiver Andre Johnson as he is inducted alongside a few former Bears players over the weekend.
The one Bears player fans are eagerly awaiting, though, won't be on the field Thursday night. No. 1 overall pick and Bears starting quarterback, Caleb Williams, will not play against the Texans in this one.
As a matter of fact, none of the Bears starters will be playing against Houston.
Who is playing in the NFL Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night?
Well, we know the Texans won't be seeing any of the Bears' starters, and that goes for both sides of the ball. So, who will be out there for Houston?
One thing is nearly certain, and that's C.J. Stroud watching from the sideline along with other notable starters. Head coach DeMeco Ryans does not plan to play a good amount of starters in this game, and for good reason.
Just over the weekend, Stroud was stepped on at practice and was seen limping around a little bit. He's since been able to practice in full, which is a great sign. However, even the slightest injury such as this instance is reason enough to leave Stroud out of Thursday night's game.
Fans understandably want to see the big names on the field, but that won't happen until later in the preseason and, of course, Week 1 of the regular season. As far as some fans are concerned, Stroud probably doesn't need to play more than 10-15 snaps all preseason long.
As for when we're going to see Stroud vs. Williams? Fans won't have to wait long. The Texans host the Bears, in Week 2, on Sunday Night Football, September 15.
By then, the football world will have gotten a taste of Williams in what hopefully is his first career start and first career win, over the Titans in Week 1.