CJ Stroud debunks silly narrative around Caleb Williams postgame interaction
By Ryan Heckman
After the Houston Texans' Week 2 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football, one of the bigger storylines started to build when both quarterbacks met on the field for a postgame interaction.
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams had only started his second career game during this rookie season of his. Meanwhile, C.J. Stroud is the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and playing for a great team. The two of them clearly shared opposing emotions following this one, which ended in a rough manner for Williams (sacked seven times).
Cameras caught what Stroud told the rookie, which seemed to be pretty encouraging. Stroud simply told him "good job" and that he's going to be "a hell of a player in this league."
Following the interaction, though, narratives started to be built around Stroud and what some misconstrued as the second-year pro taking a shot at Williams, for whatever reason.
"I wasn't trying to 'little bro' him. I have a ton of respect for him," Stroud told reporters a couple of days later.
It shouldn't be hard to believe Stroud's sentiments, as he was even building up the rookie going into the game. But, Stroud was put in position to explain his words.
"I had so many guys come up to me after games last year, and that meant the world to me ... so I just try to give back to what the game has given me," he went on.
The other side of this conversation is the expression on Williams' face during the short interaction. It looked as though the rookie might not have wanted to give Stroud the time. But, C.J. took the positive approach here as well, to no one's surprise.
More Texans news:
"He was just upset that they lost, totally understand. I want him to do extremely well ... I'm definitely rooting for him," he finished.
Nothing Stroud said should shock anybody. It's right on par with who he has been since entering the league: humble, confident, slow to anger and soft-spoken. His character shone through once again, in this instance.
C.J. Stroud gets set to face off against another former top draft pick in Week 3
Moving on from the Week 2 win over Chicago, the Texans now get a chance to take on another former top draft pick in 2018 no. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold, who now starts for a hot Minnesota Vikings team.
Darnold has been given a chance to revive his career as other former first-round quarterbacks have, recently, and is one of the more heartwarming stories around the league this year. Could he be this year's Baker Mayfield?
Through two weeks, Darnold is the only quarterback to toss multiple touchdown passes in each of his first two games. Head coach Kevin O'Connell has Darnold playing the best football of his career, and oh by the way, he's got Justin Jefferson to throw to.
However, Jefferson's status is a bit up in the air after suffering a thigh bruise last week. He's making progress toward playing, but if he missed Week 3, that would drastically change things for a Texans defense which would otherwise be laser-focused on the star wide receiver.