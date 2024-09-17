ICYMI: 4 of the best highlights from the Houston Texans win over the Chicago Bears
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans are 2-0, thanks in part to some massive plays on Sunday Night Football. The Texans reached the 2-0 mark for the first time since 2016, where they also beat the Bears within the first two weeks as well to roll to 2-0. Just like in 2016, a few big plays were the difference between failure and success.
This time around, the Texans saw some of their best home-grown stars step up and make some serious noise. Despite the Texans winning, they only won by six points (19-13) and it's very likely that had any one of these following big plays not happened, it's likely the Texans lost this game.
We can talk more about how Houston looks later on, as there is fair criticism hanging over the team to start the season, but for right now we want to celebrate the literal wins in our lives. So here are four plays that we think helped the Texans win the game.
4. A key sack on third-and-short
It's 3rd and one, the Bears just need a single yard to continue their drive and hopefully cut the six-point deficit by at least three, if not take the lead on an extra point try following a touchdown. With plenty of time on the clock, the Bears opt to throw it with Caleb Williams. Sadly for Bears' fans everywhere, Williams would end up getting sacked by the 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year, Derek Anderson Jr. It was a key sack that derailed the Bears in the third quarter.
3. Texans defense bullies Caleb Williams
Later in the third, the Bears are once again trying to drive down the field. This time though, the right call was made and the Bears attempted to convert a 3rd and 18, with Williams tossing it to star wide receiver D.J. Moore. Sadly for Williams, who was on the verge of being mauled, Texans cornerback Derek Stingley jumped the route and picked off the pass. Ending yet another push from the Bears.
2. C.J. Stroud shows the Bears' Caleb Williams how its done
C.J. Stroud is very good at playing quarterback. In the second quarter, Stroud, facing relentless pressure from a very good Bears defense, rolled out of the pocket and as he was getting hit, threw a laser beam pass to Nico Collins on the sideline. Everything about the play, from the hit to the throw, to the location he threw it to was all hard to do. Any other quarterback may have thrown it short, not gotten it off in time, or missed the hard-to-hit target. Not Stroud.
Nico Collins makes a case for WR 1
While not the back-breaking play for the Chicago Bears that some of these other ones were, this catch by Nico Collins is among the best in not just the game, but from the entire slate of NFL games in Week 2. Collins' bobble of the ball gives you a pause that he may drop the pass, but not only does he hold onto it, but he secures it before going out of bounds. It was pure brilliance by a man quickly cementing himself as the team's true top target.