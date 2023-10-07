Houston Texans: C.J. Stroud will be the top player to watch against the Atlanta Falcons
By Brett Hawn
There are plenty of reasons to be excited for another week of Houston Texans football, but none may arguably be as exciting as rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. The offense has been a fun unit to watch and that is due in large part to the dynamic signal caller.
Stroud is off to a fantastic start to his rookie campaign. In four games played, the 22-year-old has completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 1,212 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions.
The lack of turnovers has been an especially promising factor in Stroud’s short NFL tenure and the reason why he projects as our top player to watch Sunday afternoon against the Atlanta Falcons. This game represents more than a chance to add another win to the growing list.
For Stroud, this game represents a chance to continue his mark in the history books. Current Dallas Cowboys signal caller Dak Prescott, New Orleans Saints quarterback, Derek Carr, and Arizona Cardinals gunslinger Kyler Murray are the three quarterbacks who had the most passing attempts without an interception as rookies.
The 2023 second-overall selection only needs 25 more attempts to surpass Prescott and Carr, who are second and third respectively, with 176 passing attempts a piece according to The Guinness Book of World Records official website. Murray sits atop the hill with 211 passing attempts before his first pick.
As of the writing of this article, Stroud sits at 151 passing attempts on the season according to Pro Football Reference. The rookie’s ability to quickly move the football and progress through his reads at such a young stage of his NFL career offers optimism that breaking Murray’s 2019 tally is an achievable task.
With that being said, Sunday’s test against a tough Atlanta Falcons secondary will provide further clarity on the matter. All eyes will be on Stroud in this contest.