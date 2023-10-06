Texans vs. Falcons best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Bet on Robert Woods)
Three players to bet on to score a touchdown this weekend when the Houston Texans face the Atlanta Falcons.
People are starting to respect the Houston Texans and they may begin to take them seriously if they can put together another in in Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons.
In this article, we're talking touchdown scorers as I try to predict three players who will find the end zone in this weekend's matchup.
If you want my best bet for every NFL game this week, check out the latest edition of the "Road to 272 Bets."
If you want to tail any of the picks I'm giving out in this article, I'd recommend doing so at FanDuel Sportsbook. For a limited time, new users will receive $200 in bonus bets when they place their first $5 wager! Just click the link below to take advantage of this offer.
Now, let's talk touchdowns.
Anytime TD Picks for Texans vs. Falcons
- Robert Woods Anytime TD (+210)
- Nico Collins Anytime TD (+170)
- CJ Stroud Anytime TD (+575)
Robert Woods Anytime TD (+210)
Robert Woods is the unsung hero of this Texans offense. he has the second most targets on the team with 31, but he's the only top receiver who has yet to find the end zone.
A touchdown is coming sooner or later for the journeyman wideout, and I think it's going to come this weekend against a Falcons secondary that lacks real depth.
Nico Collins Anytime TD (+170)
Nico Collins might be the most surprising player in the NFL this season. He leads the Texans in targets (32), receptions (22), yards (428), and touchdowns (3). Those numbers aren't just luck either. PFF.com as him ranked as the fourth best receiver so far this season, with only Brandon Aiyuk, Tyreek Hill and Justin Jefferson ranked above him.
There's still plenty of value in betting on him to find the end zone at +170 odds.
CJ Stroud Anytime TD (+575)
CJ Stroud hasn't scored with his legs yet this season, but he has 14 carries for 51 yards on the year. When the Texans get close to the end zone, he's a threat to score at any point.
If you're looking for a bit of a long shot bet, I love Stroud to score his first career rushing touchdown at +575.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!