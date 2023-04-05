The Biggest Holes Remaining on the Texans Roster
After a busy free agency, the Texans have done well to reshape the roster. They are heading into the draft in a much more manageable situation, having solidified several positions such as Tight End, Guard, Running Back, and Linebacker. However, major holes still remain with the most obvious being at Quarterback. These are the four biggest question marks on the roster that the Texans still need to address.
Quarterback
Let's get the most obvious one out of the way, a new franchise QB will lead the Texans onto the field next season. Davis Mills had a two-year audition, and while he was surrounded by one of the worst rosters in the NFL both years, his level of play proved he is not the future. The Texans have crushed it so far this offseason, but getting this one right is the biggest test they'll face. Nailing it could mean a playoff spot this year in a weak, wide-open AFC South. Missing will set them back for years to come.
Top Targets: C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson, Lamar Jackson
Center
In grading free agency, I gave the two signings at Center a C- and an F. There is a giant hole in the middle of the offensive line and neither Michael Deiter nor Scott Quessenberry is the answer. Quessenberry was easily one of the worst, if not the worst, Center in football last season and Deiter has not shown much of any promise in the opportunities that he's had so far. If the Texans leave this position as-is, we'll be seeing the next franchise QB on the turf a lot from interior pass rush.
Top Targets: Ben Jones, Luke Wypler, Joe Tippmann, John Michael Schmitz, Rodney Hudson
Wide Receiver
This unit is in much better shape than it was last season. The trade of Brandin Cooks stings, but he didn't want to be here and would have been counter to the culture DeMeco Ryans is trying to build so it was time to move on. Bringing in veterans Robert Woods, Noah Brown, and Steven Sims provides depth, experience, and leadership but the team still lacks a true number-one wideout. Having a top target at wide receiver is critical for the next QB, and it would round out the offense. The right choice could turn the position into one of the deepest in the league, especially when John Metchie III is able to return.
Top Targets: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Quentin Johnston, Jalin Hyatt
Defensive Line
Sheldon Rankins, Hassan Ridgeway, Chase Winovich, Derek Rivers, and Taylor Stallworth. Those were the re-signings and new additions for the defensive line. Aside from Rankins, that's mostly depth pieces for the rotation. The projected four starters are Jerry Hughes, Sheldon Rankins, Maliek Collins, and Jonathan Greenard, which probably won't strike a lot of fear in the hearts of opposing teams. Adding to the line in the draft will shore up the biggest defensive weakness and give the Texans a stout defense across the board.
Top Targets: Will Anderson Jr., Lukas Van Ness, Nolan Smith, Nick Herbig, Jalen Carter, Calijah Kancey, Kobie Turner, Moro Ojomo