Texans owner expects way more out of the team despite 3-1 start
The Houston Texans are 3-1 on the year and atop the AFC South but owner Cal McNair isn't satisfied with his team's start. While speaking with the media at a community event, McNair said that while he was excited about where they were as a team, he felt they could play better.
“Excited for where we are, really happy about that and excited for the future. I think our team can play a whole lot better and we’re looking forward to them putting together a really good game this Sunday and see where we stack up against a good Bills team coming in. So, we’re really excited about where we are and where we’re headed.”
McNair isn't wrong here. Yes, the Texans are 3-1 but all three of their wins have been by six points or less. They beat the Colts by two points, the Bears by six points, and the Jaguars by four points. It took until the final minute of the game against the Jags for the good guys to take the lead and ultimately win the game. That being said, a win is a win. Just ask the Chiefs, who play nothing but tight games and still find ways to win and be in the Super Bowl.
We'll have a lot of questions about the Texans answered this weekend when they play the Bills. Through their first four games, they played two teams from their underwhelming division and a Bears team whose offense was struggling greatly at that point and still only won by a touchdown at most.
The one solid team the Texans have played to this point was the Vikings and they blew the doors off Houston, winning 34 to 7. The Bills are the second solid team on the Texans' schedule so again, we'll have some questions answered about how good this team can be.
The good news also is that the AFC South is not a competitive division so the Texans should be able to win the crown and improve throughout the season in time for the playoffs. Last year the Texans didn't start to look like a dangerous team until late in the season so as long as they win the games they need to win and can get hot at the right time, McNair and Texans fans don't need to worry just yet.