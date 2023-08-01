5 early storylines emerging from Houston Texans training camp
This Houston Texans defense just might be really good
Again, defenses typically shine more so than offenses during the first week of training camp, but if what we've seen so far from the Texans' defense is what we get on game day, this team will battle every week and not go away easily.
The Texans front has been an issue for their offense and giving them trouble throughout camp. Coach Ryans and the defensive staff has been throwing numerous blitzes at the Texans offense too, which is causing some trouble.
Along with a formidable pass rush, the Texans duo of Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward has been equally impressive. So much so that some are saying they could be one of the best safety tandems in the NFL by season’s end.
Also putting on a show has been rookie linebacker Henry To’oTo’o. He’s been solid in pass coverage and showing his ability to adjust from play action to coverage and prevent easy completions.
At this point, the Texans' pass defense could be really, really good in 2023. My only concern here is if the defense is looking this good not necessarily due to their own skill but the lack of skill from the offense, particularly is the offensive line and quarterback play lacking?