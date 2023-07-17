3 questions surrounding the Houston Texans offensive line heading into training camp
There has been a lot of hype and chatter about the Houston Texans' skill position players. What about the offensive line though? This was a massive weakness a season ago, will they be better in 2023?
The Houston Texans added some new pieces to their offensive line this off-season, both in free agency, trade, and through the NFL Draft. The potential upgrades are needed as the Texans struggled to open holes for the running backs and protect their quarterback.
Will the new additions prove to be the answer the Texans need? There are a number of questions with this group as we approach the opening of training camp on July 26th. It could be another long season for the Texans if the line fails to produce this season.
If I were projecting the Texans starting five, this is what it would look like for the 2023 season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.
Laremy Tunsil - LT
Kenyon Green - LG
Juice Scruggs - C
Shaq Mason - RG
Tytus Howard - RT
The Houston Texans have one of the best tackles in the game with Laremy Tunsil. So much so that he was recently projected as the Texans MVP for 2023 by Adam Rank of NFL.com. Here is a snippet of what he said about Tunsil and the Texans.
"Young quarterbacks sometimes have to play behind a line that's a little sus -- just look at what happened in Houston with former No. 1 overall pick David Carr. (Now an NFL Network colleague, the guy was sacked 76 times as a rookie!) Stroud, though, is joining a team that already has an absolute stud at left tackle. The Texans have let go of a lot of talent over the years -- but they had the presence of mind to hang on to Tunsil, a three-time Pro Bowler who was awarded a three-year extension in March."- Adam Rank, NFL.com
So, there are no questions or concerns at left tackle, and I think it's safe to say that the right guard spot, manned by free-agent acquisition, Shaq Mason, should be fine as well. I have some worries elsewhere though and some questions this line will need to answer as they begin training camp.