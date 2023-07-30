There is hope for the Houston Texans defense in 2023
Jalen Pitre led the Houston Texans in interceptions a season ago with five and the team as a whole did well in getting those game-changing interceptions; however, that didn't translate into wins on the field.
"The Texans defense struggled in 2022 to the tune of a 50.6 overall grade (31st in the NFL) and a 34.1 run-defense grade (last in the NFL). Their 55.8 team coverage grade didn’t rank much higher (27th), but there is a bright spot.- Pro Football Focus
The Texans were the only defense in the NFL last season, excluding playoffs, with more interceptions than passing touchdowns allowed. Houston has a lot to work on, but they have a nose for the football, with nine different players picking off a pass. Rookie safety Jalen Pitre led the way with five. At the very least, new head coach DeMeco Ryans has some ballhawks to work with."
The problem wasn't necessarily the pass defense in 2022, not that there isn't room to improve in that area too, but the Texans were simply atrocious against the run and didn't fare much better on the offensive side of the ball either.
With the addition of Jimmie Ward to the secondary and what should be an improved year two for Derek Stingley Jr., the Texans' pass defense should be even better. Their run defense should be improved as well with the free agent signing of Sheldon Rankins.
We can't discuss the Texans' defense without mentioning the addition of the third overall selection, rookie Will Anderson Jr. He should provide the Texans with a solid pass rush, alongside Jerry Hughes and Jonathan Greenard, which will only help Pitre and the secondary.
Coach DeMeco Ryans has some tools to work with on the defense and it's a unit that might be better than most expect. With the team in training camp, we are starting to get a glimpse of the new look Houston Texans.