5 Players the Houston Texans could select with the 33rd overall pick
With less than a week to go until the Texans are on the clock, it's time to start looking more in-depth at which players could be available at each selection as well as who the Texans are most likely taking based on sources, mock drafts, and rumors. Nick Caserio and company haven't told me anything, nor do they know I exist, but I will do my best to predict what they will do, and hopefully less of what I would do.
We have already covered the top five players for the twelfth pick. This mock assumes one of those selections has been made and you can find it on the first slide there. I have already written on different draft day themes that Nick Caserio and the Texans have shown, and one of them listed is how Caserio values a balanced draft.
For the sake of this exercise, that means I assume if the Texans go offense with their first selection, they will most likely go defense at 12. With the 33rd, we will have the freedom to assume either offense or defense. It's imperfect, but it's what we have. With all that being said, let's get started.