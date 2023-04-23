5 players the Houston Texans are looking at with the 12th pick
With less than a week to go until the Texans are on the clock, it's time to start looking more in depth at which players could be available at each selection as well as who the Texans are most likely taking based on sources, mock drafts, and rumors. Obviously, Nick Caserio and company haven't told me anything, nor do they know I exist, but I will do my best to predict what they will do, and hopefully less of what I would do.
Each slide will assume a certain selection previously for the Texans with their second overall pick and will be independent of other slides. For instance, I do not believe if the Texans take Will Anderson Jr. at number two that they will take another edge at 12. I have already written on different draft day themes that Nick Caserio and the Texans have shown, and one of them listed is how Caserio values a balanced draft.
For the sake of this exercise that means I assume if the Texans go offense with their first selection, they most likely will go defense at 12. It's imperfect, but it's what we have. With all that being said, let's get started.