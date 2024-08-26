5 of the worst performing Houston Texans during the preseason
By Chad Porto
OT Blake Fisher
The worst-performing rookie for all of 2024 has been, undoubtedly, Blake Fisher. The second-round pick out of Notre Dame was supposed to bolster the offensive line but he instead has been anything but an asset for the team. He's a big body, with quick feet. So you'd think he'd be one of the best offensive tackles so far through four preseason games. Instead, he's got the second lowest score on Pro Football Focus out of all the Houston Texans players, and the lowest score among all of the offensive players.
He currently has a PFF score of 36.0, which is extremely bad. Against the New York Giants, he posted a pass-rushing score of just 16.5. I'm not sure if this is like the SAT where you get points just for putting your name on the test, but it feels like it is. You should get a 30.5 just for wearing your pads the right way. So for him to bottom out as hard as he did isn't great.
It is the preseason, and he is far from a completed project but man, what an utterly disappointing preseason he had.