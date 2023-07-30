The 5 biggest what-ifs in Houston Texans history
- What if the David Johnson trade never happened?
- A healthy Matt Schaub would have made a huge difference
- What if the Texans never drafted Jadeveon Clowney?
The Houston Texans were the last franchise to enter the NFL and since the 2022 season, they have had their fair share of ups and downs. They have won the AFC South six times but have yet to reach an AFC Conference Championship Game or Super Bowl in their franchise history.
Over that time period, the Texans fans have been able to ask "What if?" on multiple occasions that if things went differently that it might have changed the fact that the team has yet to reach the Super Bowl. Let's take a look at some of the top what-ifs for the Houston Texans.
What if the Houston Texans don't win in Week 17 of the 2022 season
The first what-if is also the most recent and we may not know the implications of it for a few years from now. However, the Texans looked to be in line to secure the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft with a loss in the regular season finale.
The Texans would jump out to an early lead but after giving up 10 straight points in the fourth quarter to the Colts, the loss and the first overall pick looked to be in hand for Houston. However, a 28-yard touchdown pass from Davis Mills to Jordan Akins with 50 seconds less gave the Texans the lead and the win.
They would see the Chicago Bears pass them for that first overall pick and eventually trade that pick for a package that included multiple first-round picks with the Carolina Panthers. The Texans may still have drafted C.J. Stroud, who has had positive reviews to this point, but having that first-overall pick would have opened more options and may not have cost them a first-round pick to trade up to the third-overall pick to also add Will Anderson.