Houston Texans will shock the NFL and win AFC South in 2023
By Chris Nalls
Many people in the media are giving the Houston Texans some credit for this year's past draft class. Then some think the Texans gave up entirely too much for Will Anderson Jr. Texans did what many thought they would never do, which is be aggressive on draft night.
It would be best if you tipped your cap to this new era of Texans with a new head coach in former Texans linebacker DeMeco Ryans and new franchise quarterback C.J. Stroud. Texans will be a lot different this year than in years past. Houston finally has a head coach that will relate to its players and vibe with their surroundings.
Ryans will bring an energy like no other, as seen above. Smiling, teaching the game they all love, and, most importantly, having fun. Many predict Texans to finish with at most six or seven wins this season. That's understandable, considering where the Texans have been the last two years, but this team will surprise many people.
Last season the San Fransico 49ers defense was ranked number one in passing defense and rushing. All led by now Texans head coach Ryans. The former Texans linebacker also brought in Bobby Slowick, who was also with Ryans in San Francisco.
Even tight end Dalton Schultz praised the new coaching staff this past week during an interview. These Texans are going to be different. You are starting to see it in practice and will soon see it on the field on Sundays.
Let's remember new franchise quarterback C.J. Stroud too. Many have gotten an opportunity to see him at practice, and they say that the former Buckeye is catching on very quickly to the offensive scheme. With Ryans and now Stroud, it feels like the Texans are turning that corner, and that turn may happen a lot quicker than most think and feel.
Many think the Texans will win six to seven games in 2023, but I am not ruling out that this team could win this division. That may sound unbelievable to most, but the Jaguars finished with a 9-8 record. Houston, along with Ryans, Stroud, Anderson, and the upgrades to the entire roster, can win the AFC South Division in 2023.