Houston Texans: stealing one player from every AFC South rival
By Brett Hawn
Has there ever been that one player you have watched and been in awe of the performance? A guy that made you wonder, why do I have to face him twice in the regular season?
All of this would be simpler if the guy could magically change jerseys, shed the jersey of those despicable AFC South rivals, and don the Texans blue and white instead. For football fans worldwide, one thought has always prevailed, what if we could get our hands on that guy?
This is the same for the Houston Texans. The AFC South is loaded with talent both offensively and defensively. A combination of strengths could indeed lead to prominence and some potential hardware. All they would have to do is come together, embrace the blue and white, and form a mighty squad.
A few years ago at Toro Times, we looked at one player from each division rival that would immensely help the team today. Defensive end Josh Allen of the Jaguars, Colts offensive guard Quenton Nelson, and then Titans cornerback Adoree’ Jackson were the candidates chosen in the 2020 rendition of this article.
Now in 2023, we are all set to revisit the idea again. Here is one player from each AFC South rival that the Texans would happily poach if given the opportunity to do so.