4 worst performing Houston Texans in the first week of preseason football
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans looked good in their most recent outing against the Pittsburgh Steelers. For the Texans, it was their second preseason game, but for 30 other teams in the NFL, it was Week 1. That may be part of the reason why the Texans looked as good as they did, but the team is also very talented across the board.
They're not just a good team at the top, with key standout players being among the best in the league, but they have some of the best depth in the NFL. Yet, just because you have good depth on your roster, doesn't mean your players are going to be good across the board.
That's why we're looking at some of the worst-performing players from the first official week of preseason games. We're only looking at Texans' players who had 20 or more snaps in the preseason victory over the Steelers, however. That way we get a bit more accurate view.
Blake Fisher
We're not surprised Blake Fischer is on this list. He's only been in two preseason games, and is fresh out of college. There is a learning curve for rookies, and he's in the process of adjusting to the pro game. Factor in the Steelers' relentless pass rush, regarldess of who's on the field, and yes, Fisher was going to struggle. No one is surprised that he posted a PFF score of 42.3. He needs time to learn and adjust. We're optimistic about his long-term future, but everyone starts somewhere.
Jacob Phillips
It's not looking good for Jacob Phillips to make the team. He had a PFF grade of just 48.6, and a tackling grade of 26.8. He's been struggling to some degree all preseason and really, his entire career. There's a reason the Cleveland Browns let him go in the first place. Phillips has got to put together some better outings if he hopes to make the team.
Xavier Hutchinson
Going from one of the best outings in the Hall of Fame Game against the Chicago Bears to one of the worst outings against the Pittsburgh Steelers is not great. Of all the young unproven wide receivers on the team, Xavier Hutchinson and not John Metchie III still has the inside path to make the team. Yet, if he has a second-straight outing like he did against the Steelers, then all bets are off. His 47.5 score is one of the worst on the team for Week 1, and it will be interesting to see how he rebounds.
Brandon Hill
A seventh-round pick in 2023, Brandon Hill may not survive the first round of cuts. The second-year player posted the worst PFF score of anyone who had 20 snaps or more, and it's unlikely the Texans are going to hold onto him if continues to play this poorly.