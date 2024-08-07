A Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowler is predicted to join the Houston Texans in 2025
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans made huge waves this offseason with their collection of new Pro Bowl talent. Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon were traded to the Houston Texans this offseason, while Danielle Hunter came over as a free agent. Those three men were the foundation of the added hype the team got heading into the preseason. Except for Diggs, the new arrivals are expected to be around for a few seasons at least.
Even Diggs may stick around, but only time will tell there. Outside of Mixon, however, none of the new additions came in to fill actual holes. The Texans let their sack leader Jonathan Greenard go for Hunter in essence, but they could've brought Greenard back. The wide receiver room even before Diggs' arrival was one of the best in the NFL.
Yet, the running game needed help. Mixon may not be a huge upgrade when it's said and done, but he has the potential to lift the team a bit in that department. That is if he has a much improved offensive line. If they are blocking better in 2024, then the Texans may have a real shot at winning the whole thing.
Mixon may not be the best back in the league but behind a good line, he's good enough. So it's a bit baffling that Bleacher Report would have the Texans eyeing Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris come the 2025 free agency. In their latest article, Bleacher Report predicted that the Texans would take a run at the Steelers' running back, who is coming off of straight 1,000+ yard rushing seasons.
He's proven to be a dynamic and versatile back, catching passes as easily as he can gain yards. He's not a great runner, only once breaking the 4.0 yards per carry mark for a season, but he's an upgrade for a lot of teams.
Yet, due to the Mixon trade and the new contract that Houston gave him upon arrival, the likelihood that the Texans go after Harris is pretty slim. To be clear, if Mixon didn't sign that new deal, this would be a move that I'd fully support the Texans making. The only issue is that Mixon is owed a lot of money now and it seems unlikely the Texans would pay two-backs starter money in 2025.
Maybe in 2005, but not now.