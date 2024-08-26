4 trade destinations for Texans WR John Metchie after rumors of impending release
By Mike Luciano
The Houston Texans are suffering from an embarrassment of riches at the wide receiver position. The addition of former Bills standout Stefon Diggs via trade along with the continued excellence of young standouts Nico Collins and Tank Dell makes former Top-50 pick John Metchie III somewhat expendable. The rest of the league seems to be preparing for him to be cut loose.
Metchie and the Texans may not be long for one another, as insider Jordan Schultz has confirmed that other teams across the league are starting to inquire about taking the former Crimson Tide star and turning him around.
These four teams would not only give Metchie a chance to get some more playing time, but many of they could also satisfy Metchie's wishes to compete for a championship in the immediate future.
4 trade destinations for Texans WR John Metchie after rumors of impending release
4. Washington Commanders
The recent trade of Jahan Dotson has left Washington with an extraordinarily thin group of receivers behind Terry McLaurin. Rather than leaning on veterans like Olamide Zaccheaus or riding the Dyami Brown roller coaster, Metchie could be a chance worth taking for a rebuilding team in talent acquisition mode.
3. Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons lost Rondale Moore to an injury before the season began, leaving Ray-Ray McCloud in a starting role at time of writing. KhaDarel Hodge and rookie Casey Washington make for unimpressive backups. The Falcons have been in an aggressive mood lately, so why not keep things up?
2. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers may be all-in on Brandon Aiyuk, but if no trade ends up materializing, they need to look elsewhere. Metchie can get downfield in a hurry, which could play well in an offense that will utilize either Russell Wilson's trademark moonballs or Justin Fields' rocket arm.
1. Detroit Lions
The Lions' recent release of Donovan Peoples-Jones leaves them alarmingly thin at wide receiver once you get past Amon-Ra St. Brown. The Lions could pair Metchie with Jameson Williams, his old college teammate at Alabama, to give the Lions a combination of vertical threats that can make in impact alongside Jared Goff.