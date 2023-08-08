4 Texans fan favorites who are in danger of being cut before Week 1
The Texans will play their first preseason game Thursday against the mighty Patriots led by legendary head coach Bill Belichick. Fans will have their eyes on quarterback C.J. Stroud who will make his first start of his young career against a strong and well-coached defense.
Fans will get their first look at the Texans' young offense headed by rookies Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson, along with impact veterans Dameon Pierce, and Dalton Schultz. The team will be searching for the true #1 receiver they need to pair with Stroud. As well as who will replace the recently injured Tytus Howard.
The Texans will have a competition at every spot on the defensive side of the ball most importantly cornerback and linebacker as the team as signed many veterans to bolster the pass defense and help stop the run. With that being said here are four fan favorites who could be cut before week 1.
1. Nico Collins
This one will surprise many fans but I think fans are seeing the writing on the walls after the team signed veteran wide receivers Robert Woods and Noah Brown and drafted two wide receivers in this year's draft in Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson, Nico Collins could be cut by week 1.
Collins has yet to break out since his solid rookie year. Many speculated that he would break out last season but ended up not living up to those expectations as he only caught 37 passes for 481 yards and two touchdowns.
When targeted the passer rating for his quarterback is an 83 percent and he only averaged 48.1 yards per game last season. His catch rate at 56.1 percent last season near the bottom for qualified receivers last season. Despite this, the narrative has appeared to shift around the 24-year-old.
Now Collins has been playing well in camp according to reports. Thursday will be the true test as to whether or not he is been doing as well as coaches have been saying. I believe he's on the bubble to be a surprise-cut candidate.