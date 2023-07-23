4 reasons to get super excited for Houston Texans training camp
- The Texans are moving in the right direction
- C.J. Stroud could be a future franchise quarterback
- Derek Stingley Jr. is ready for a big sophomore season
The next reason to be excited was hinted at on the previous slide with the addition of quarterback C.J. Stroud. The former Buckeyes' quarterback was among one of the top quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft class alongside Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson and each has their case to be made to be the top quarterback.
Since Deshaun Watson, the Texans haven't had a clear answer at quarterback while Davis Mills has taken a majority of the snaps during that period alongside Tyrod Taylor, Kyle Allen and Jeff Driskel. While Mills showed some good things there is no question that the ceiling for Stroud is much higher and he has a chance to be a top quarterback in the NFL in the near future.
In his two seasons as the starter with the Buckeyes, he had over 8,100 passing yards with 85 touchdowns. While these numbers certainly can be inflated by the competition, Stroud put any questions to rest with his game against the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoffs last season.
The Bulldogs had one of the best defenses in college football history last season and they had no answer to Stroud who threw for 348 passing yards and four touchdowns. While there may be some hiccups as a rookie, the learning curve may not be as steep for Stroud with the Texans.