4 Houston Texans who have the most to prove in 2024
By Chad Porto
Stefon Diggs
When it comes to Stefon Diggs, the main thing to expect is the unexpected. We have no idea what the mercurial wide receiver is going to do in 2024. The team voided the remaining hears of his contract and now Diggs is opting to sit out voluntary workouts, despite it being a good idea for him to join. His antics with the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills don't exactly scream "team player" and his history of beefing with his quarterbacks is bound to pop back up with the Texans and C.J. Stroud.
Diggs could be a model player or he could be Antonio Brown 2.0. We just don't know what to expect from him yet and therein lies the issue with Diggs. That's why he's on this list. He's started to slow down as he's aged, and he's already proven to be the kind of guy to disrupt a locker room if he isn't happy. After all, why else would Buffalo trade him, and for pennies on the dollar to boot, if he was such a joy to have around?
The Texans are ready to part ways with him after one season if he continues his destructive behavior and if that happens, he won't get a big payday at all. So there's a lot on the line this season.