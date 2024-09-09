3 winners from the Houston Texans' Week 1 victory
The Houston Texans first game of the season surely lived up to the hype. This game went just like the 2023 Texans matchups did against the Indianapolis Colts—close to the end, and very high-scoring games. There were 56 combined points in this game, as the Texans wound up holding on to win 29-27. In the first game for the new Texans’ acquisitions, they didn’t disappoint. They played a huge factor in the victory, and we look at a couple of them here. Let’s dive into the winners of the Texans’ Week 1 game.
Running back Joe Mixon
In his first game with Houston, Joe Mixon looked like he picked up where he left off in Cincinnati. He finished the day with 159 yards and one touchdown on 30 attempts, including 5.3 yards per attempt. Considered to be “washed” in with the Bengals, Mixon showed his new coaches that he is still a top running back in this league.
The Texans were able to lean on him to secure their victory, and he sure didn’t disappoint. If he can continue to have big games like this, the Texans' offense could be unstoppable. The lack of a run game was what held the Texans back in the playoffs this year, and Mixon can make them more two-dimensional. With Mixon turning 29 years old in July, the Texans are hoping to have him at this level of production for longer than this year.
Wide receiver Nico Collins
His big game can’t go unnoticed either. Collins finished with 117 yards on six receptions. With eight targets going to Collins today, it may be a bit more clear who the No.1 wide receiver is out of this group. Despite 33 rushes by Houston’s running backs, their receivers weren’t left out of the game plan. They were able to dominate in both areas of the offense, and that’s what’s going to win them football games this year. For a defensive coach, the offense is going to make life easy on Demeco Ryans’ defense.
Safety Calen Bullock
Speaking of defense, it wasn’t only offensive players who had a great day. The rookie safety did as well, notching his first career interception to go along with three tackles and a pass deflection. It was important for Bullock to get going early, for both himself and the team. They had high hopes for the young 21-year-old, and he lived up to them today.
We’re seeing a new-look Texans secondary, a group where the oldest player is 33 years old (Jimmie Ward). Houston has developed this young core very well, and it’s showing with Bullock’s production on Sunday.