3 Texans players you shouldn't get used to in training camp
Fullback Andrew Beck
Unless you can double as a receiver like San Francisco 49ers star Kyle Juszczyk, not many teams will carry fullbacks anymore. They’re increasingly rare around the NFL these days, and as the league becomes more pass-heavy, fewer and fewer teams find value in the position.
Beck, 28 years old, is on his third team now. He signed with the New England Patriots in 2019, but never made the 53-man roster. Later he signed with the Denver Broncos, where he spent four seasons before signing with Houston in 2023. In his career, he’s totaled 25 receptions, 214 yards, and three touchdowns doubling as a tight end in Denver.
A fullback who can double as a tight end usually gives a team value. However, where the Texans' tight end room sits right now, there’s no space for him there as we just mentioned. With Beck on the active/PUP list, it’ll be hard for him to prove he can stick on the roster this summer which may lead to a release sooner rather than later. Beck’s calf injury also forced him to miss OTA’s and mini-camp, and if he continues to miss practices, it could force the Texans' hand.
Unfortunately for Beck, he plays a dying position in the NFL. And unless he can find ways to contribute more as a tight end, he’ll have a hard time latching on anywhere he goes.