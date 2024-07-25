3 Texans players you shouldn't get used to in training camp
Running back Jawhar Jordan
The Texans likely keep four running backs, with the fourth being strictly a special teams player. Before training camp, one of the four running backs likely would’ve been rookie Jawhar Jordan, who excelled in college. Now with the addition of Cam Akers, it looks like the Texans believe they can stash Jordan on the practice squad for the season and let him continue to develop.
Jordan may not have contributed as much this year anyway, with Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce taking most of the reps. Jordan’s best bet is to take a “redshirt year” and come back next year to compete for the RB2 job.
This year's sixth-round pick, Jordan had a big hill to climb to make the roster even before the addition of Cam Akers. Now, Jordan is in a competition with backs JJ Taylor, and British Brooks for a spot on the practice squad. Jordan will get a long look in the preseason, and as their draft pick, will probably have the upper hand in this battle. JJ Taylor, a veteran going into his second year with the team, won’t ease up in this battle either. These two will make it a fun roster battle to watch, and it’s one that nobody is discussing.