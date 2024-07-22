Texans signing Cam Akers is another massive endorsement for C.J. Stroud
By Ryan Heckman
Last year, C.J. Stroud had the dream rookie season. The Houston Texans first rounder came out firing, leading his team to a playoff berth, and even a win in the postseason.
Stroud threw for over 4,000 yards and now sees his name ascending higher and higher -- at an almost-exponential rate, to be frank. The second-year pro is even a recent MVP favorite, for goodness sake.
And because they have a quarterback on a rookie contract, who looks like a blossoming superstar, the Texans have used this offseason to build around Stroud in a massive way. This week, that run of additions continued as the team signed former second-round running back, Cam Akers.
All the Texans have done this offseason is continue to add good players, whether it be via trade, free agency or the draft. Houston is proving they are all-in on their young quarterback.
Stroud now has Joe Mixon, Dameon Pierce and Akers in the back field as his primary running backs. He's got Dalton Schultz and fourth-round pick Cade Stover at tight end.
And then, the wide receiver room -- wow.
Newly-acquired Stefon Diggs, breakout stud Nico Collins and second-year pro Tank Dell headline a deep, deep group at the position.
Stroud has all he could possibly ask for, offensively, and again this proves the Texans are going all-in, and they're doing it right now.
The Texans signing Cam Akers is a Super Bowl move
On one hand, this move might not end up meaning much.
But, this has the feel of one of those moves where a Super Bowl team goes out and gets a guy, for depth, who might want one last shot at resurrecting his career. And, if you're in a position like Akers is, what better team to give it a shot with than the Texans?
There might be a handful of teams with as much talent and hype within their organization as the Texans, with the Kansas City Chiefs included, of course. But, the Texans have made so many offseason additions and jam-packed the talent across this roster, especially on offense, and Akers is joining a team that's going to put him in the best position to win, yet, in his career.
Akers began his career with the Rams in 2020 and was part of that 2022 Super Bowl team, but has yet to live up to his draft billing. Injuries have been a large part of his story, as Akers has torn both Achilles, one in 2021 and one last year.
If he's able to prove healthy and give the Texans enough depth as a guy who could be counted on in a pinch, he might just be able to prolong his still-young career, despite a pair of devastating injuries.