3 Texans who have already locked up roster spot before preseason Week 2
- A young wideout
- A rookie fourth rounder
- A veteran finally getting his shot?
By Ryan Heckman
The Houston Texans saw enough from C.J. Stroud in his first preseason action of the year. Stroud and the offense were able to engineer a touchdown drive, and that was all we needed to witness.
Will the team be worthy of all the hype?
So far, it doesn't seem unjustified. At the very least, this Texans team should be favored to win the division. Stroud and company are gunning for AFC supremacy in only his second season, and the team has some depth at many positions.
For the remainder of training camp and going into the next preseason game, Houston will be monitoring some specific positions of interest. There are a few battles going on for the remaining spots up for grabs on this roster, but who will get those positions?
Better question: which players have already done enough to warrant a job?
Which Texans players don't have to worry about their job before the second preseason game?
Xavier Hutchinson, WR
In such a deep wide receiver room, one name that continues to pop up is Xavier Hutchinson. The 2023 sixth-round pick out of Iowa State is a highly-versatile player and keeps proving as much.
In the game against Pittsburgh, he had an impressive 19-yard run. In the Hall of Fame Game, Hutchinson caught five passes for 56 yards. His strong, 6-foot-3 frame and speed allow him to be a matchup problem, and Houston would be silly to let him go. If anything, he's given them reason to get him in on the action during the regular season.
Cade Stover, TE
Prior to the Texans' preseason game against Pittsburgh, rookie fourth-round pick Cade Stover was listed third on the depth chart. Some have wondered whether he's been third or fourth, but the unofficial depth chart revealed he was, in fact, no. 3, pushing Teagan Quitoriano almost out of the picture altogether.
It would seem strange for the Texans to spend a fourth rounder on a palyer who doesn't end up making the roster, but stranger things have happened. Stover, though, appears to have done enough in camp and his preseason action thus far to earn a permanent job.
Jake Hansen, LB
Throughout training camp, Jake Hansen has been impressive and has proven to be capable of playing all linebacker positions, which is something head coach DeMeco Ryans loves about him. Whenever given opportunities, Hansen has been near the ball and seems to be close to the play. He has gone from undrafted out of Illinois to now securing a spot on the Texans' 53-man roster, yet again.