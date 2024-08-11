4 Houston Texans players who are getting close to securing a roster spot
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday night to the tune of 20-12. The squad had a nice solid outing and more than most of the top players showed up to play. While some names, like Will Anderson Jr., Laremy Tunsil, and Stefon Diggs weren't geared to go, the rest of the team was and showed up.
The preseason isn't really about wins or losses and more about singular performances, so guys like Diggs and Tunsil don't need to be on the field. We know what to expect from them. This is about the rest of the team proving they deserve a roster spot. With so few spots available, every snap matters.
That's why these four names are getting closer and closer to securing their spot on the 2024 version of the squad.
WR Robert Woods
While it's only the preseason, Robert Woods was second in PFF rating among all offensive players for the Houston Texans. Only teammate Tank Dell had a better score for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had all four passes thrown his way, cumulating 42 yards on the day. He's not looking at a big role in 2024, but unless the Texans need the cap space he'd generate upon being cut, he's proving his case to make the team over someone like John Metchie III.
RB Cam Akers
Cam Akers isn't tearing up defenses running the ball, but he is showcasing his versatility. The former Los Angeles Rams running back showed some very impressive blocking skills against the Pittsburgh Steelers. While not against guys like T.J. Watt, Akers did throw himself in the thick of it, showing a willingness to get dirty. His pass-catching skillset is also something that the team lacks from his position, allowing him some leeway for some less-than-impressive rushing stats.
LB Max Tooley
Playing time has been inconsistent for Max Tooley, but in back-to-back games, he's shown some real promise. He had a solid outing in the Hall of Fame game, even on limited snaps, earning him some real opportunity in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played a much larger sample size and showed some solid skills against the pass, and even as a pass rusher. While the Texans don't rely on linebackers to blitz all that much under DeMeco Ryans, he does want fast, agile linebackers who can disrupt passing lanes. Something Tooley has shown to be able to do.
DE Malik Fisher
Coming from the UFL, Malik Fisher knew he'd have to prove his worth far more than the average player. He had one of the better outings against the run versus the Steelers and has shown the ability to get in and stop teams from opening up running lanes near him. The only issue Fisher faces is that the defensive end position is deep. If he were a defensive tackle, then Fisher would have made the team already with how well he's played.