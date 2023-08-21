3 sleepers on the Houston Texans worth drafting in fantasy football
By Brett Hawn
3). Nico Collins
Recently tabbed by RotoBaller as a wideout with breakout potential in fantasy football, few players find themselves in a better position than that Nico Collins. The 2021 third-round pick has all the physical tools to be an impact player in the NFL.
Collins is a 6’4” uber-athletic wide receiver slated to take home one of the starting spots in the Texans' wide receiver room. With new offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik’s system designed to have multiple impact players, Collins is largely expected to step up as one of them.
So far during the 2023 offseason, Collins has lived up to the hype. The veteran wideout has immaculate chemistry with rookie signal-caller C.J. Stroud, who is looking more and more like the Texans starting quarterback with each passing day. If Stroud can improve the overall quarterback play in Houston, Collins is expected to be one of the primary beneficiaries.
Collins is currently slated as the WR53 in ESPN’s top 300. With a large role in an offense with heavy passing volume, Collins profiles as a must-have, late-round selection with the potential to be even better. His ceiling is all dependent on the play of the Texans' quarterbacks.