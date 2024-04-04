Toro Times
Fansided

Updated Houston Texans depth chart after Stefon Diggs trade

There's only one major change, if you can believe it.

By Cameron Ellis

Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins / Megan Briggs/GettyImages
In case you forgot, the Texans made a pretty big roster move the other day. Outside of making their wide receiver room that much better, Houston's trade for former Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs was the official starting gun for this group's Super Bowl contention window. In the immediate aftermath of the move, there was a lot of discussion about the Texans roster and what, if any, moves still need to be made. There's plenty of time for that discussion over the next four months, but for now, here's a look at where things stand.

Houston Texans Offense

Quarterback

C.J. Stroud
Davis Mills
Case Keenum
Tim Boyle

Running Back

Joe Mixon
Dameon Pierce
J.J. Taylor
Gerrid Doaks

Wide Receiver

Stefon Diggs
Robert Woods
Xavier Hutchinson
Jared Wayne
Nico Collins
Noah Brown
Steven Sims
Alex Bachman
Tank Dell
John Metchie III
Johnny Johnson III

Tight End

Dalton Schultz
Teagan Quitoriano
Brevin Jordan
Dalton Keene

Offensive Line

Laremy Tunsil
David Sharpe
Kenyon Green
Kendrick Green
Juice Scruggs
Jarrett Patterson
Jaylon Thomas
Shaq Mason
Nick Broeker
Tytus Howard
Charlie Heck
Kilian Zierer

Houston Texans Defense

EDGE

Danielle Hunter
Derek Barnett
Dylan Horton
Marcus Haynes
Will Anderson Jr.
Mario Edwards Jr.
Myjai Sanders
Ali Gaye

Defensive Tackle

Denico Autry
Tim Settle
McTelvin Agim
Folorunso Fatukasi
Khalil Davis
Kurt Hinish

Linebacker

Christian Harris
Azeez Al-Shaair
Neville Hewitt
Henry To'oTo'o
Del'Shawn Phillips

Cornerback

Derek Stingley Jr.
Myles Bryant
CJ Henderson
Mike Ford
Jeff Okudah
Desmond King II
Kris Boyd
Troy Pride Jr.

Safety

Jimmie Ward
M.J. Stewart
Brandon Hill
Jalen Pitre
Eric Murray
Lonnie Johnson Jr.
Josh Thompson

Special Teams

Ka'imi Fairbairn
Tommy Townsend

