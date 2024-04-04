Updated Houston Texans depth chart after Stefon Diggs trade
There's only one major change, if you can believe it.
In case you forgot, the Texans made a pretty big roster move the other day. Outside of making their wide receiver room that much better, Houston's trade for former Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs was the official starting gun for this group's Super Bowl contention window. In the immediate aftermath of the move, there was a lot of discussion about the Texans roster and what, if any, moves still need to be made. There's plenty of time for that discussion over the next four months, but for now, here's a look at where things stand.
Houston Texans Offense
Quarterback
C.J. Stroud
Davis Mills
Case Keenum
Tim Boyle
Running Back
Joe Mixon
Dameon Pierce
J.J. Taylor
Gerrid Doaks
Wide Receiver
Stefon Diggs
Robert Woods
Xavier Hutchinson
Jared Wayne
Nico Collins
Noah Brown
Steven Sims
Alex Bachman
Tank Dell
John Metchie III
Johnny Johnson III
Tight End
Dalton Schultz
Teagan Quitoriano
Brevin Jordan
Dalton Keene
Offensive Line
Laremy Tunsil
David Sharpe
Kenyon Green
Kendrick Green
Juice Scruggs
Jarrett Patterson
Jaylon Thomas
Shaq Mason
Nick Broeker
Tytus Howard
Charlie Heck
Kilian Zierer
Houston Texans Defense
EDGE
Danielle Hunter
Derek Barnett
Dylan Horton
Marcus Haynes
Will Anderson Jr.
Mario Edwards Jr.
Myjai Sanders
Ali Gaye
Defensive Tackle
Denico Autry
Tim Settle
McTelvin Agim
Folorunso Fatukasi
Khalil Davis
Kurt Hinish
Linebacker
Christian Harris
Azeez Al-Shaair
Neville Hewitt
Henry To'oTo'o
Del'Shawn Phillips
Cornerback
Derek Stingley Jr.
Myles Bryant
CJ Henderson
Mike Ford
Jeff Okudah
Desmond King II
Kris Boyd
Troy Pride Jr.
Safety
Jimmie Ward
M.J. Stewart
Brandon Hill
Jalen Pitre
Eric Murray
Lonnie Johnson Jr.
Josh Thompson
Special Teams
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Tommy Townsend