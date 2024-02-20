3 positions that the Houston Texans need to improve this offseason
The Houston Texans need to address these three positions before any.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans had a great run in 2023, but they find themselves in an odd position. They are now going to have to do a lot of work to return to the same 10-win form that they had this past season. See, while most of the core group of players are returning, the team has found themselves with a lot of expiring contracts belonging to guys who were shockingly very good for the team.
Players like Blake Cashman, Jonathan Greenard, Devin Singletary, and others all had a massive impact on the outcome of games. Some of those names will likely return but not all of them. In fact, not all of them should. While the team will have to make some hard moves on who to return and who to not bring back, the fact is that the team had massive holes on their roster in spite of their success.
So not only will they have to replace departed free agents, but they'll also have to improve areas of the team that were lackluster for most of the season. What positions, however, need to be tended to most? Well, in an ideal world, let's say the Texans can bring back every one of their soon-to-be free agents, these would be the positions that would still need significant help.
3. Safety
The corner crew was good, the issue with the corners right now is that they're losing three or four solid players at the position. None of them are Pro Bowlers, mind you, but the lack of depth is the issue. The problematic position, however, was safety. The team had issues all season with teams going over the top on the defense, not to mention that the safety unit was the one that seemed to give up the most big plays. Drafting safety may be priority number one if the corner situation is handled in-house.
2. Defensive tackle
The defensive line was very good, thanks to the plethora of defensive ends that the team had at their disposal, rotating them in and out as needed, but the center of the defensive line left a lot to be desired. Upgrading the position is mandatory.
1. Offensive line.
Outside of a quarterback, and arguably even before a quarterback, the offensive line needs to be the first thing you build on an offense. It's the focal point of every move and movement that the team commits. If you don't have a good running back, you can probably still pass, and if you don't have a good quarterback, you can probably still run the ball. If you have a bad offensive line, you're entire offense is screwed.