Jonathan Greenard is chasing Houston Texans history

Jonathan Greenards 12.5 sacks is now the 6th highest single season sack total in franchise history.



J.J. Watt has the top 4 SZN’s with (20.5) (20.5) (17.5) and (16) sacks, Mario Williams is 5th with (14) sacks in a season.



Breakout campaign from Greenard#WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/ChmmESuh13