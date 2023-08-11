3 Observations from the first Houston Texans preseason game
Rookie quarterback struggles, a resounding effort from Tank Dell, and defensive dominance highlighted the Texans' trip to Foxborough.
By Brett Hawn
Tank Dell had himself a day
Rookie wideout Tank Dell was among the rumbling at training camp for his standout performances and solid work ethic. That success has continued into the preseason thus far.
Dell proved to be the best receiver on the field against New England, securing five receptions on eight targets for 65 yards and one receiving touchdown, a riveting play that saw the rookie pin the ball to his calf to secure the catch. You couldn’t ask for a better start from the talented rookie.
With the Texans in desperate need of offensive playmakers to ignite a dormant offense, Dell answered the call. The 2023 third-round pick had his way with opposing corners, doing an excellent job at creating separation and using his speed and athleticism to come down with tough receptions.
The rookie wide receiver was targeted early and often by both signal callers Davis Mills and C.J. Stroud in this contest, strengthening the budding chemistry formed during team periods. For Dell, having that rapport with multiple signal callers has done wonders to raise his stock thus far.
Overall, the Houston Texans offense put together a solid performance against a tough New England team, and Dell was a huge reason why.