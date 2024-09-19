3 Minnesota Vikings the Houston Texans have to prepare for
By Chad Porto
The Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans will clash to see which team remains undefeated heading into Week 4. The two squads are both 2-0 after two weeks of football and hope to extend that streak to 3-0 this Sunday. While both teams are streaking to 3-0, only one team was expected to be there.
The Houston Texans are loaded with talent and a 2-0 start wasn't just possible, but expected. With guys like C.J. Stroud, Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, Danielle Hunter, and others, yeah, we all expected a strong start. Yet, the Minnesota Vikings were not a team presumably on the same trajectory. Losing rookie quarterback J.J. McCarty hurt, and with veteran Sam Darnold taking over, many were unsure what to expect from this season's team.
Now, after two games, the Vikings look like true players, but who are the guys behind the team's latest fortunate swing of performances?
Sam Darnold
After seeing ghosts with the New York Jets, Sam Darnold seems to see a glorious future. He's completing 72% of his passes while throwing for 476 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. He's on pace for 4,000 yards passing and well over 30+ touchdowns on the season. He's been the catalyst for the offense and will be a key cog in the Texans' plan of attack on Sunday.
Blake Cashman
It still boggles the mind that the Houston Texans let this guy go. Arguably the most important free agent acquired this offseason, besides Darnold, Cashman has done everything right for the defense. He's provided a much-needed boost talent-wise on defense and has become one of the best players against the pass, despite being a linebacker. He's taken away underneath routes and made opposing offenses try throwing deep, just to avoid him.
Harrison Smith
At 35, no one expected Harrison Smith to be the force he's been through two games. He's got 15 more to go and it'll be interesting if he can keep up the productive play for another four months but if anyone can, it's the potential future Hall of Famer. He's been taking away deep passes across the short season so far and will look to limit Nico Collins and the passing game come Sunday.