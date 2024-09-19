3 Houston Texans who need to step up against the Minnesota Vikings
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans are on the verge of something special. Already up 2-0 on the season and starting down 3-0 and start, the club out of Houston just has to get past the surprising Minnesota Vikings on Sunday to obtain that elusive mark. To start a season 3-0 is rare, especially in these parts. It's a sign that you're on the right track.
A track that currently has the Vikings standing on it, staring down the train that is the Texans. The Vikings are a surprising team, led by a staunch defense and a resurgence of Sam Darnold. A team that has given as good as it got throughout the first two games. It's unsure if this team is for reason but we'll find out more on Sunday.
The Texans have won two games, but not convincingly, and the Vikings will be their toughest test in the early season so far. If the Texans are going to avoid the misstep that the Vikings look like they can be, they're going to need some guys to step up.
Stefon Diggs
Stefon Diggs did have two touchdowns in Week 1, but they occurred less because of who was catching them, and more because of what routes were called. Diggs was in an advantageous position but he hasn't been pushing defenses past their comfort zones and making big plays in the meanwhile. He's not looked like the big-time playmaker from Buffalo but more like a more expensive version of Robert Woods. A guy who can still play but not make plays. That needs to change against the team that drafted Diggs.
Danielle Hunter
Speaking of former Vikings like Diggs, Danielle Hunter came over in free agency and has been a solid addition so far on the season. He had a lackluster Week 1 but rebounded in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears. Now, he has to keep that hot streak up some as he looks to make his former team pay. The Texans are going to need him to step up majorly, as the Vikings pass offense has been sustaining them. So if the Texans can't get to quarterback Sam Darnold, then the Texans' secondary is going to have a long day ahead of them.
Laremy Tunsil
The Vikings lost Hunter but added former Texans defense end Jonathan Greenard. While Greenard has started off slowly, he's proven in the past that he can get things going on just one play. Laremy Tunsil is going to have to make sure he's on his A-game against Greenard if he hopes to keep Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud upright. That means no holding calls, no false starts and generally just keeping Greenard or any other defensive player away from the franchise QB.