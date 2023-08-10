3 Houston Texans to watch in first preseason game
By Brett Hawn
Houston Texans football is back tonight. Led by rookie signal caller C.J. Stroud and a plethora of young talent, the Texans travel to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots, a team that has enjoyed its fair share of success over the years.
For head coach DeMeco Ryans and his coaching staff, this is the first taste of game action as a unit. All the trials and tribulations of the offseason come together for this very moment, with the first preseason game offering a chance to piece together what has been preached during practice and game footage to continue to refine and fine-tune said points. It is equally instrumental for the players.
For many teams across the National Football League, the preseason is a time of evaluation, a time in which players prove their worth and fight like hell to make the cut on the final 53-man roster. The Houston Texans are no different.
In addition to the final piecing of the puzzles that the preseason offers Houston, it also allows us a glimpse at the important foundational pieces set in place. Being one of the youngest teams in the entire league, the Houston Texans are guided by young players equally motivated to prove their proficiency as a professional as they are to elevate the play of their teammates.
With many players currently among the Texans ranks, who are the ones to keep an eye on? Here are three Houston Texans to look out for in game one of preseason action.