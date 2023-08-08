Four Houston Texans players who raised their stock in training camp
By Brett Hawn
Previously on Toro Times, writer Brandon Croce highlighted three Houston Texans starters who could be benched if they were to have a bad training camp. Wide receiver Robert Woods, linebacker Denzel Perryman, and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud were the guys identified by our team.
When you think of those three players, all recent free-agent additions via free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft, the importance of the NFL training camp is further understood. It doesn’t matter if you are a former Pro Bowler or the lowest player on the depth chart, training camp is the time for every player to show what they are made of.
When describing Houston Texans' camp thus far, it can be summarized using three words; tenacious, competitive, and enduring. From the starters to the many faces fighting to their last breath for a spot on the final 53-man roster, each man is giving it their all and not relenting in the face of competition.
There are some that can handle the heat and some that get left behind. From the triumphant arrival of rookie edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. to the flashes of brilliance and expected rookie hiccups via young signal caller C.J. Stroud, the Houston Texans have had their fair share of training camp highlights thus far.
There have also been plenty of faces on this Texans roster who have shown in the face of difficult challenges that they are hard to waver, raising their stock in the process. Here are four Houston Texans players who have raised said stock in training camp thus far.