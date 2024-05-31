3 Houston Texans players we hope get cut on June 1st regardless of contract status
In my last article, I mentioned three players from the NFL that the Houston Texans should hope become cap casualties. However, you can’t sign players without having to cut somebody to make room, so let’s discuss three players we should hope the Houston Texans release in June. The Texans are deep at a handful of positions and can afford to release a player or two at said positions. On the offensive line, for example, the Texans have Tytus Howard already on the roster who can play inside and outside. Then the Texans drafted Blake Fisher this year. That roster situation could force a surprise cut to be made between right now and Week 1 of the season.
Finding good veteran talent used to be a challenge for the Texans, and they had to overpay to bring some players in. Well now that they’re good, they can afford to cut some of those contracts and not have them on the books anymore. After the draft concluded, the team and the fans got a clearer picture of who would make the team and who wouldn’t. Will we see them make a decision soon, though? Only time will tell, but if they decide to add any “cap casualties” we discussed earlier, making some roster room will be needed.
Finding notable players who are worth releasing isn’t easy for the Texans. They have a lot of depth, and they’re all productive. While saying that, there are a few players that are at risk of losing their job. Let’s take a look at three of them here.