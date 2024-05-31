3 players we hope get cut come June 1st so the Texans can sign them
As we get closer to training camp, teams are still finalizing their rosters, and part of that process is releasing players post-June 1st to add some extra salary cap. Teams will hold a player through June that they don’t plan on keeping for training camp just to get that extra $3-4M in cap savings. We may see that this year with a few players, whether that’s by releasing said player, or through a trade. In this article we’ll be focusing on three players we hope to see get cut so the Houston Texans can sign them. But, who might become available that the Texans feel completes their roster?
The Texans filled most of their roster holes before drafting anybody, then found their starting cornerback, offensive tackle, and future safety in each round. So generally there wouldn’t be any more positions that need to be fixed for a team coming off of a divisional round appearance. However, three pressing holes need to be addressed soon.
The Texans don’t have any need for starters on this team, but just a veteran presence in a couple of position rooms. Players who are facing an uncertain future with their respective teams won’t be signing anywhere to start this close to training camp, so landing with a team like the Texans who are close to a Super Bowl appearance may be their best bet.
Without waiting any longer, let’s get to my three players who the Texans are hoping to get cut with a post-June 1st tag.