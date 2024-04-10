2 players the Houston Texans could trade during the draft
Their off-season acquisitions may leave some decent players as the odd man out
The Houston Texans could look to add more draft picks this year to move around in the draft. With a total of nine picks, and none in rounds one or five, they could trade up into one of those rounds if a player they really like falls close enough to them. Their off-season acquisitions may leave some decent players as the odd man out, and the Texans may use them in a trade-up scenario and add to positions they're thinner at. A couple of months ago, our Chad Porto brought up the possibility of trading away WR Robert Woods and RB Dameon Pierce, and I brought up the idea of one of Houston's backup QBs being shipped off as well.
While trading away one of their backup QBs seems unlikely at this point, Houston could definitely trade away a WR or their now backup RB for extra draft picks. This draft class is deep at both positions where they could trade one away comfortably.
At the WR position, they have 10 rostered currently, five who have starting experience, and four of them were early-round picks. They could afford to ship one away and use one of their four late-round picks on one to keep their depth.
A sleeper position is TE. They have their starter for the foreseeable future in Dalton Schultz, and a couple of serviceable backups in Teagan Quitoriano and Brevin Jordan. One of their backups could be traded away before they find a developmental TE somewhere.
But, will they actually pull the trigger on a roster that they view is championship worthy?