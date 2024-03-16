What are the options for the Houston Texans backup QB spot?
The Houston Texans received trade calls on backup QB Case Keenum.
Before last season's trade deadline, the Houston Texans received trade calls on backup QB Case Keenum. However, the Texans declined to trade the veteran QB, liking his presence behind CJ Stroud. And even before that, receiving trade calls for Davis Mills, per Dianna Russini. Now, Keenum has a decent size contract, and the Texans could look to trade him this time. With $2.7M saved with a pre June first trade, the Texans could find somebody cheaper and can bring experience to a young QB room. Mills may want to look for a team that will let him compete for a starting job, and the Texans should trade him to recoup a draft pick before letting him enter free agency. Let's take a look at some options.
Brian Hoyer
Hoyer, recently released by the Las Vegas Raiders in a cap-clearing maneuver, has familiarity with the Texans. He spent the 2015 season as a member of the team, signing a two-year deal, and was named the starter over Ryan Mallett. However, he didn't see the end of his contract with Houston, as he was released following the season. Hoyer has the experience so the Texans wouldn't miss a beat in CJ Stroud's development by losing Case Keenum.
Hoyer has a career record of 16-25, including 41 games started. In those games, he's totaled 10,899 yards, 53 TDs, and 37 INTs. Hoyer has experience with young QBs, being a member of the New England Patriots with Mac Jones when he had his best season as a pro in 2021. If the Texans do trade Keenum, Hoyer is likely the best veteran option cheap enough that they can still add to their roster.