How much trade value do Dameon Pierce and Robert Woods actually have?
The Houston Texans would be lucky to get back a bag of Cracker Jacks...
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans could look to improve their roster this offseason, and maybe expedite their playoff window for 2024 just a bit. The team did great in 2023, developing a solid young core, and building around it throughout the year as needed. They won 10 games, the AFC South, and a playoff game but still fell short of the eventual goal; The Super Bowl.
Now, the Jazz are looking to not just get back to prior levels of success, but exceed them. Going on to the AFC Championship game, if not further is the hope for 2024-2025, but to do that they have to admit their roster needs some improvements. Key guys need to be re-signed, they have to hit on the draft picks they have and free agents must be recruited.
But trades will also be a factor. Not just trading for players, but trading some players away. Bleacher Report named three players that the Texans have that they can consider trade assets; QB Davis Mills, RB Dameon Pierce, and WR Robert Woods.
Spoiler; none of them are major assets.
Mills is a former third-round pick, but he'll likely only net you a sixth-rounder now. That said, Mills is better than the current backup Case Keenum, so trading Mills makes no sense. If starting quarterback C.J. Stroud goes down with an injury, then you'd have to rely on Keenum, and didn't go well the last time. Keeping Mills makes more sense.
What about Pierce and Woods, however?
Pierce ran for 400+ yards and two touchdowns but averaged just 2.9 yards per carry behind the same offensive line that got Devin Singletary 4.2 yards per carry. Clearly, Pierce isn't what he was once advertised as.
As for Woods, despite starting 11 games and playing in 14, Woods only caught 400+ yards on the season. And he started more games than anyone outside of Stroud and fullback Andrew Beck. Woods' finished in fifth among all players in receiving yards, and fourth among receivers.
Woods isn't what he once was, and he and Pierce combined could maybe get you a sixth-round pick. Though, while Mills is worth more than his trade value to the Texans, the Texans should just sell short with Woods and Pierce.