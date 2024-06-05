2 Houston Texans who could lose their starting jobs to rookies in 2024
Desmond King for Kamari Lassiter
The Texans signed Desmond King in 2021 and played for three seasons in his first stint with the team. King spent two months with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season before returning to Houston in November. Last season, King started in three games out of the seven he was active for and totaled 47 tackles, two passes defended, and one sack.
The team’s first draft pick, Kamari Lassiter, is versatile enough to play both slot and outside cornerback. Right now, the Texans don’t have a specific role planned out for Lassiter, but if he does stay in the slot, expect Jeff Okudah to start opposite Derek Stingley. Okudah has enough experience as a starter that the Texans may feel comfortable starting him there with Lassiter taking over for Desmond King permanently.
The Texans are bringing in as much competition for Desmond King as they possibly can. They’ll let Lassiter compete at both corner positions, along with the signing of former New England Patriot Myles Bryant. One thing is for certain, this will be a competition. They’re letting everyone compete, and won’t name a starter before pads are put on. Lassiter will get a close look, but if he doesn’t lock in the starting slot job, he could easily move outside and take the job from Okudah.