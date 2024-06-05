2 Houston Texans who could lose their starting jobs to rookies in 2024
A lot of the Houston Texans veterans are coming off good or great seasons, including at positions they drafted rookies at high in the draft. So what happens to them? Are their jobs safe for at least this season? Or will they have to battle for a starting job or roster spot this summer? In this article, we’ll examine two players who are in danger of losing their roster spots to rookies.
The Texans found production out of some unexpected places last year, primarily on their defense. And now in 2024, they’re hoping the top draft choices they made will take over and produce at those positions. After letting a few high-profile veterans walk in free agency, they needed to fill those roles through the draft, and they did a very good job at it. However, the veterans that are left aren’t going to go down without a fight. Some will lose their jobs this season to rookies, and others will fight off the new bucks for another year.
Two positions they drafted rookies high at are safety and cornerback. Both positions were viewed as needs either currently or down the road, and we could see Kamari Lassiter and Calen Bullock playing a good amount of reps early on. Considering some veterans at their positions played well last season, will they have an easy path to a starting role? Let’s dive into these positions and if they can force a veteran out of a spot on this roster come September.