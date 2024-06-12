2 Houston Texans players that need to stay hot in minicamp
Offensive lineman Kenyon Green
Kenyon Green has been a fascinating player to watch since entering the league. After being drafted in the first round in 2022, he made 14 starts in his rookie year and dealt with a shoulder injury that derailed his second season. As he continues to get healthier, reports out of OTA’s showed that Green has impressed the team with not only his recovery but his growth on the field as well.
“I think that was Kenyon’s biggest thing. Once he gets over that hurdle, now we can see how good of a football player Kenyon can be when he’s not battling and dealing with injuries. So, I’m excited of what’s ahead for Kenyon because he’s put in the work to give himself a really good chance this year", Demeco Ryans said via Click 2 Houston.
The Texans have made some changes to their offensive line this off-season with the addition of rookie Blake Fisher. That will force tackle Tytus Howard inside, but not without a fight from Green. If Green can’t beat out Howard, he’ll give Shaq Mason a fight for the other guard position, and potentially force Mason out of town.
Whether or not he CAN beat out either one of them, he’ll be a fun player to keep watch for. Houston drafted him to become a starter, and I don’t think that has changed at all entering year three. Even if he isn’t a Week 1 starter, he’s going to find himself on the field one way or another as the season goes on.
The Texans have great depth on their offensive line and unfortunately, they’ll have to make some tough decisions for the starting five offensive linemen. If Green can continue his hot start to the year, that could force the coaching staff to make him the starter. He has the support of the front office, it’s just a matter of him keeping his foot on the pedal and forcing Demeco Ryans to start him.