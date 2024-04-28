Grading the entirety of the Houston Texans 2024 NFL Draft
How did the Houston Texans do at the 2024 NFL Draft?
By Chad Porto
The 27th pick of Round 2 (59th overall) - OT Blake Fisher, Notre Dame
Some fans were unhappy with this pick but as far as I'm concerned, the Houston Texans needed help at the offensive line spot. It's been something we've been raving about for months, with the focus being guard, but any help is better than not. Laremy Tunsil is a Pro Bowler, absolutely but no one else on the line is on his level and it's shocking how many NFL experts think a subpar line is fine.
Blake Fisher was not the guy, however. At least not with who was still on the board, as Kingsley Suamataia and Roger Rosengarten were right there. Now, Fisher is a better run-blocker than both men at least from what we saw from them in college, but both men are better pass-blockers than Fischer.
They were also both seen as stronger prospects, yet the Texans went with Fisher. Now, Fisher could become the better prospect but even among those who knew the Texans needed help at the position, there was a debate about whether Fisher was the right guy, a debate we're not sure about either. it could easily be that he is the right man for the job. Still, there were better-perceived prospects on the board
Grade: C+