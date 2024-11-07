Nico Collins injury update not what Texans fans want to hear ahead of Week 10
By Randy Gurzi
Nico Collins was leading the NFL in receiving yards heading into Week 5. He then scored a 67-yard touchdown, helping the Houston Texans secure a win over the Buffalo Bills.
On that play, Collins was seen limping toward the goal line and then headed to the locker room. It was later revealed he suffered a hamstring injury and was sent to the IR.
Collins had to miss at least four games before he could be activated, and that fourth game passed in Week 9. Preparing to face the Detroit Lions this weekend, Houston was encouraged early in the week as Collins passed every test and had no setbacks.
Despite this, he has yet to be officially activated and once again missed practice on Thursday. With that being the case, his status for Sunday remains in doubt.
With Stefon Diggs on the IR with a torn ACL, Houston needs Collins back more than ever. They finally saw Tank Dell break out in Week 9 but have struggled to field a full receiving corps since their win over Buffalo.
Texans injuries keep mounting
In addition to their top receivers being on the IR, Houston could be without Will Anderson, Jr.
The star defensive end hurt his ankle during the loss on Halloween, and was also sidelined on Thursday.
Houston will play on Sunday Night Football against the 7-1 Lions. This would be a tough game even at 100 percent health. It becomes a far greater challenge if they’re down Collins and Anderson.