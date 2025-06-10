Nick Chubb sends message to Houston Texans fans

Former Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has officially signed with the Houston Texans, bringing both excitement and intrigue to a reloaded backfield.

Chubb, 29, wasted no time connecting with his new fan base, taking to social media shortly after the announcement to give a shoutout to Houston and express his eagerness to get started.

The veteran joins a crowded running back room that already features Joe Mixon, Dameon Pierce and rookie Woody Marks, setting up an intriguing competition for touches as the Texans look to build on last season’s playoff run.

Originally a second-round pick out of the University of Georgia in the 2018 NFL Draft, Chubb quickly established himself as one of the league’s premier runners. After a standout rookie season, he posted four consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns from 2019 to 2022, earning Pro Bowl honors each year.

Chubb’s career, however, has been hampered by injuries. He suffered a severe knee injury in Week 2 of the 2023 season, sidelining him for the remainder of that year and much of 2024. The Cedartown, Ga., native returned for eight games last season, rushing for 332 yards and three touchdowns before breaking his foot in December.

Nick Chubb is officially a Houston Texan — and it’s the end of an era in Cleveland: pic.twitter.com/vh1MHa6iYw — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 9, 2025

Despite his recent injury history, Chubb represents a low-risk, high-upside addition for a Texans team seeking depth and experience at the running back position. The move gives Houston another proven option as the franchise eyes another postseason push.

Whether Chubb can recapture his Pro Bowl form remains to be seen, but his arrival in Houston adds another layer of intrigue to a team on the rise.